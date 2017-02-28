The city of Regina will commit $10.6 million toward revitalizing residential roads throughout the city.

City council voted in favour of the motion at a meeting on Monday evening.

There was some apprehension from Ward 7 councillor Sharron Bryce, whose ward — along with ward 4 — will not see any road repairs this year.

"We need a sense of fairness throughout the city when we look at road projects," Bryce said.

Bryce said when complete wards receive no designated roads to be repaired, then something needs to be done to ensure the wards are properly considered.

"If there's wards that are missed, it makes it feel unfair to those residents, even if it's just for one year," Bryce continued.

Sixty-seven stretches of road will receive work throughout the year. Two stretches of road in wards 1 and 2 will receive complete rebuilds.

The excluded wards will see work in 2018 and beyond.

Geographical distribution is not part of criteria, but it is something which will be discussed in the future.