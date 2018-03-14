Regina residents were roused from sleep by the sounds of shots and shattering glass on March 1 on the 1300 block of Empress Street.

On March 9, it happened again, only this time it was on the 100 block of Ottawa Street.

Four homes have been shot at in Regina since the beginning of the month.

Most recently, on March 11, two residences were shot at in the North Central neighborhood. A 16-year-old was charged in connection with the shooting, but police are still looking for a second suspect.

People who are charged with an offence aren't required to tell police or the courts why they did what they did, so police say it's difficult to know why people are shooting at homes.

"Sometimes it's just boredom, sometimes it's poor decision-making fuelled by alcohol or other drugs. Sometimes they are acting out at someone believed to be in the house," said a Regina Police Service spokesperson in an email.

It's a pretty complicated situation currently in our inner city involving drugs and gangs. - Spurgeon Root, director of Regina Gang Exit Network

The spokesperson said that each incident is investigated differently. For example, if a shooting happens late at night, there could be forensic evidence, but no witnesses. In other circumstances, police can piece together what happened from multiple witnesses.

"Sometimes, it's months later and somebody brags about it. There's no expiry date on investigations so even cases that have gone 'quiet' for a bit can be concluded with new information."

The gang factor

One common factor that could be considered is the changing nature of the inner city, said Regina Gang Exit Network director Spurgeon Root.

He's hesitant to suggest a single reason for the shots fired at houses. Root said Regina's gang activity has become more unstable and unpredictable.

"Some of the old rules have changed within the gangs — some of the expectations of what you can do and who can do it," he said.

Spurgeon Root says he's experienced a similar string of shootings in the neighbourhood before, and young teenagers were arrested for it. (submitted by Spurgeon Root)

Root said repercussions from gangs that used to deter people before might not exist anymore. Furthermore, alliances and the gangs themselves have changed.

"It's a pretty complicated situation currently in our inner city involving drugs and gangs."

But Root said shooting incidents aren't always gang-related, even if there are gang affiliated members involved.

"It might be, but it also might be ... that some kid with some kind of an affiliation got a hold of gun, watched a movie and thought it would be a great idea to shoot some stuff up."

However, it could spin off into gang related activity if someone decides to retaliate.

Root said drug consumption and dealing habits have also changed as more people are using crystal meth.

"It reduces inhibitions and sort of ups your energy level, right?" he said, noting it also increases users' desperation.