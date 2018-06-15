Fire at Regina Co-op refinery Thursday night

A fire at the Co-op Refinery in Regina Thursday night started in one of their processing units, according to Brad DeLorey, director of communications and public affairs.

It was detected at 9:15 p.m. CST and put out in about 15 minutes. Nobody was hurt and the refinery was up and running again shortly after 10 p.m. CST, DeLorey said.

DeLorey said staff will be investigating how the fire started.

"We have process safety units, we have our own emergency response team, so we'll go out and take photos, we'll interview employees that were on site, and then use that as the base."

Fire crews responded to the fire at the Co-op Refinery in Regina Thursday night. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

He said the length of time it takes to complete the investigation will depend on how much damage was done. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

There was no danger to the public or the environment during the fire, DeLorey said.

This is the fifth fire at the refinery since October 2011, when a fireball sent seven workers to the hospital and forced 1,400 workers to evacuate the building.

In May 2012, a much smaller fire occurred when an overheated crude oil pump ignited.

In February 2013, a fire in a cooker unit sent flames shooting nearly 20 metres in the air, and in December 2013 there was an explosion at the facility that was felt all around Regina.