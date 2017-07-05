The number of real estate listings in Regina is skyrocketing, but real estate sales are falling.

That's according to a new report released Wednesday by the Association of Regina Realtors, which recorded a five per cent decrease in residential real estate sales for the first half of 2017 compared to first half of 2016.

There were 1,783 recorded real estate sales in Regina and the surrounding area by this time last year, but only 1,697 recorded sales this year to the end of June.

In Regina alone, there has been a six per cent decrease from 2016. By this time last year, there were 1,471 recorded sales, while this year has seen 1,379 recorded sales.

But Gord Archibald, CEO of the Association of Regina Realtors, said there's no reason to worry despite the sales drop.

"One thing we can describe about our market is that it's pretty steady and stable," said Archibald. "We don't really see a lot of ups and downs, to the same extent you might see in other places in the country, so really no cause for alarm."

According to Archibald, the drop in sales is due to a recent economic downturn. However, he believes factors such as job and population growth will be enough to rebound the market.

Archibald also noted that it's important to put sales comparisons into context. He said last June saw the second-highest sales on record.

Good news for buyers

Archibald said it's not technically a buyer's market, but current conditions can benefit buyers.

According to the realtors association, Regina is currently seeing the highest number of listings in 10 years. At the end of June there were 1,577 listings in Regina. That's a 24 per cent jump from last year, when there were 1,267 listings during the first half of the year.

"There's a lot of supply, a lot of choice, a lot of options for buyers right now," said Archibald. "Sellers really need to be aware of those conditions and set the asking price accordingly."

According to the association, the average price for a residential home in Regina was $313,937 in June.