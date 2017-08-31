The Saskatchewan Roughriders are riding high these days, but they're not the only football team looking for a big win at Mosaic Stadium this Labour Day weekend.

The University of Regina Rams open the regular season on Friday night against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. The Rams have the highest of expectations this year and for good reason following after last season.

In 2016, the Rams went from worst to first and their star quarterback, Noah Picton, broke numerous records en route to winning the Hec Crighton Trophy as the USport (formerly Canadian Interuniversity Sport) player of the year.

"I want to play football at a high level for as long as I can." - Noah Picton, Regina Rams quarterback

"I'm not really out here to win another Hec Crighton trophy or break another record," Picton told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition. "I'm just trying to win football games."

Other than Picton's MVP year, the Rams found a lot of success and six wins last year thanks to head coach Steve Bryce. The now second-year coach even made a prophecy at the start of last year: telling Picton he'd win the Hec Crighton. Picton said Bryce isn't making the same prediction this year, but he does have a new prophecy.

"He says, 'We're going to win a Vanier Cup,'" Picton said. "I hope that one comes true as well."

Vanier Cup or not, Picton is already an early contender to be the MVP once again, but he's used to the pressure of being a leader.

"I'm just trying to come to the year and focus on executing the offence and take it game by game," he said.

"We have a strong group of returning players... We also have some key recruits that as an older player you kind of have to bring along and take under your wing."

A family affair

University of Regina Rams receiver Mitch Picton was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the fifth round of the 2017 CFL Draft. (Peter Mills/CBC)

One person who will help take the pressure off Picton shares the same last name: Noah's cousin, star receiver Mitch Picton.

"He's probably one of the best receivers in Canadian college football, so to have him back on our team, it's a huge asset for us," Noah said. "He's going to play in the CFL eventually."

Mitch Picton was close to doing just that after he was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and impressed many people at training camp. Mitch is in his fifth and final year of USports eligibility.

"It's almost like a security blanket to have Mitch out there," Noah said.

"When a play goes downhill, I know that I can put it to a spot and Mitch will go make a play for me."

Hitting the books

Noah Picton with the Hec Crighton Trophy, awarded to the top university football player in Canada. (Evan Daum)

Noah Picton still has two years of college eligibility left, but the finance major is already preparing for a career after football.

"I'd like to have my degree. People always ask me if I'd like to play in the CFL and my answer to that is I want to play football at a high level for as long as I can, [even if] that's only two more years of university."

Quarterbacks need to know every aspect of their team, every play, and how to adjust to challenges. Picton said he has also used those skills to grow academically.

"As the years have gone through, I've gotten a lot better with it," he said.

"If you were to look at my transcript from the first couple years of university, it may not be as impressive. But as it's come along, you learn how to balance both your studying and your football."

Back on the field, Picton is studying for revenge against UBC.

"I think it's going to be a battle of two good teams. I think they're going to be very strong. They obviously beat us out of playoffs last year, so there's going to be a little bit of bad blood."

The Rams kick off against UBC Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.