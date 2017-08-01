The Queen City Ex kicks off Tuesday night in Regina with a parade and fireworks.

Earlier Tuesday the organization held its 40th annual Strawberry Social at the Scarth Street Mall to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The parade starts at Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street at 7 p.m. CST and ends at the Tartan Curling Club on Broadway Avenue.

About 80-100 floats are expected to take part in the parade, and there will be prizes for the top three floats.

There will also be fireworks at Wascana Park at dusk, launched from Willow Island.

The Queen City Ex opens Wednesday and runs until Sunday at Evraz Place.