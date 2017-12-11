Four litters of puppies from Saskatchewan have been transported to B.C. to find homes in a city desperate for more furry friends.

There is a shortage of stray puppies up for adoption in Victoria. In Regina, shelters are facing the exact opposite problem.

CC RezQs Regina has more than 50 puppies in care. Having reached capacity, and with calls about stray puppies still coming in, the organization recently partnered with the Victoria Humane Society.

Stephanie Senger, foster co-ordinator, said she received a message from a woman in Regina who used to live in Victoria and had previously transported animals for the Human Society there.

With eight litters in care and three others waiting to be picked up, she offered to take some dogs on the 26-hour drive to Victoria.

Senger had just picked up 16 new puppies the night before and decided to also send seven others that were already in care.

"With our numbers, we just felt it was a better option to get them families more promptly," she said

In the past, CC RezQs has sent puppies to B.C. by plane for adoption. The drive meant frequent stops for puppy bathroom breaks and constant cleaning.

The director from the Victoria Human Society assured Senger the puppies would find homes easily there. She told her that the last litter of 10 they had in Victoria elicited 332 applications.

"There's just such a shortage [of puppies] for people who would like to adopt right on the island or in Victoria that she was super confident," Senger said.

"She literally said that they could handle as many as the driver thought she could fit comfortably and safely in her vehicle."

Senger said she wants to keep working with the Victoria Humane Society regularly if they continue to have space for puppies. Puppies keep coming in to their rescue group and the local Humane Society is also full.

On Dec. 8, Senger said she picked up 22 dogs and just two days later she picked up six more.

In rural communities, Senger said pet owners don't have as much access to veterinarians and lots of dogs aren't spayed or neutered. She said one female dog can have seven to 10 puppies three times a year, meaning up to 30 new puppies from one mother alone.

The organization is looking for more people willing to foster the animals, to keep up with the demand for shelter until the puppies find permanent homes.