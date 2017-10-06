Regina police have charged a man in connection with a Saturday incident where shots were fired into a restaurant in the 300 block of Victoria Avenue E.

No one was injured by the gunshots. However, according to police, there was evidence of an altercation prior to the incident in which the accused allegedly assaulted another person.

The restaurant located on the 300 block of Victoria Avenue E.

With the help of witness testimony, police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A warrant was executed at the man's residence. Evidence was seized and the arrest was made, police said.

The man is charged in connection with:

Assault.

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Two charges of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

He made his first court appearance on Friday.

No firearms or ammunition have been recovered in connection with Saturday's incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service.