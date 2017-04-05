Regina Public Schools expects 575 more students will walk through its doors next fall — but the board has less money to educate them.

Following this spring's provincial budget, Regina Public Schools officials say they face a $9.5-million shortfall.

To save money, they will shrink bus zones, move to full-day kindergarten on alternating days rather than five days a week of half-sessions, and cut three pre-kindergarten programs for children with special needs.

"This was a very, very difficult decision for our board and administration, because in education we do believe in prevention; we do believe in early intervention," said Greg Enion, director of education for Regina Public Schools.

"But it simply has come down to: In these difficult budget times, we can only do what we're funded for."

More savings sought

Enion said the division has to find another $5.6 million in savings.

'The government is picking which children will be the winners and which will be the losers.' - Jackie Christianson, president of CUPE Local 3766

Regina Public Schools has already cut consultant positions and more cuts are coming. The board will also have to dip into its reserves to ease some of the burden.

CUPE sent out a press release on Wednesday, condemning the cuts.

"Cuts to these programs are targeting the most vulnerable children who need a head start in school," said Jackie Christianson, president of CUPE Local 3766, in the release.

She accused the province of being short-sighted and not considering long-term implications and impacts to education.

"The government is picking which children will be the winners and which will be the losers," she said.