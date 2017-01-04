Family-owned Shannon's Pub & Grill in Regina is thanking the public for its support following a bizarre incident at a nearby bank on Monday.

Patrick Shannon has been charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer in connection with the incident.

Police said they got a call at around 12:40 a.m. CST Monday after a man allegedly drove a car through the front doors of a Scotiabank branch located about 100 metres from the Cathedral-area pub.

Police allege the suspect got out of his vehicle with a weapon and then tried — and failed — to gain entrance to the vault.

After that, the man got back into the vehicle and drove away.

He allegedly assaulted police officers before being arrested on Albert Street.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the pub made an apparent reference to the event, but didn't discuss details.

"We are thankful no one was hurt and we are attempting to find out why this occurred," the post said.

"We appreciate everyone's thoughts and continued support for our business as we have worked very hard to establish a thriving Irish pub in Regina. It will be business as usual at the pub. Please come in."

Patrick Shannon was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, according to the Leader-Post.