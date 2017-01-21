SaskPower is reporting a major power outage affecting a large part of Regina, including the downtown and neighbourhoods around the city's centre.

The power utility said repair crews had been dispatched.

The utility estimates power will be restored around 6:30 p.m. CST.

The lights went out around 2 p.m. CST. SaskPower said equipment damage was the cause.

According to a notice from SaskPower, the following neighbourhoods were affected:

Broders Annex

Arnheim Place

Hillsdale

The neighbourhood around Regina General Hospital

Douglas Park

Regina downtown

Hospital not affected

While the areas affected included the neighbourhood where the Regina General Hospital is located, the health region said the facility itself was not affected by the power outage.