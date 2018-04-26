Mystery power outage in downtown Regina solved overnight

SaskPower has restored a power outage in downtown Regina which lasted most of Wednesday evening.

It's not exactly clear what may have caused the eight or so hour outage.

An outage in the downtown area was reported around 6 p.m. but power wasn't restored until 2 a.m. early Thursday morning.

Some areas had their electricity restored by 8:30 p.m.. The majority of affected places had it restored by 10 p.m.