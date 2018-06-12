Skip to Main Content
Man charged in weekend powder scare at Regina General

A 29-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after emergency crews were called to Regina General Hospital on Sunday because of a mystery powder.

Powder was determined to be harmless

The incident disrupted services at Regina General Hospital. (CBC)

Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man with mischief after a powder scare at Regina General Hospital this weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the hospital just before 10 p.m. that night because there was a mystery powder in the area.

It was ultimately determined to be a harmless powder but the situation caused an interference with the hospital's operation. 

A police investigation led to the arrest of a suspect. The man also had warrants for unrelated incidents from 2017.

The man appeared in court Tuesday.

