Man charged in weekend powder scare at Regina General

Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man with mischief after a powder scare at Regina General Hospital this weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the hospital just before 10 p.m. that night because there was a mystery powder in the area.

It was ultimately determined to be a harmless powder but the situation caused an interference with the hospital's operation.

A police investigation led to the arrest of a suspect. The man also had warrants for unrelated incidents from 2017.

The man appeared in court Tuesday.