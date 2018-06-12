Man charged in weekend powder scare at Regina General
A 29-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after emergency crews were called to Regina General Hospital on Sunday because of a mystery powder.
Powder was determined to be harmless
Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man with mischief after a powder scare at Regina General Hospital this weekend.
Emergency crews were called to the hospital just before 10 p.m. that night because there was a mystery powder in the area.
It was ultimately determined to be a harmless powder but the situation caused an interference with the hospital's operation.
A police investigation led to the arrest of a suspect. The man also had warrants for unrelated incidents from 2017.
The man appeared in court Tuesday.