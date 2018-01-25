Some illegal marijuana dispensaries in the city are heeding the warning from the Regina Police Service and shutting down voluntarily, after the department gave marijuana storefronts a final, public warning before potentially laying charges.

On Wednesday, Chief Evan Bray said the service has been working over the past year to prepare for the legalization of recreational cannabis.

Illegal dispensaries are an issue across Canada, according to Bray, who said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructed police forces to investigate them and enforce the laws against owners if needed.

Bray said the public should be aware that no existing storefronts, whether claiming to be medicinal or not, are legal. In that sense, he said purchasing cannabis from a store is akin to purchasing from a dealer because either way it is not regulated.

'The law has not yet changed'

"The law has not yet changed," Bray said. "There exists no legal way to purchase cannabis from a storefront or dispensary.

"It's illegal. And we don't have the luxury to arbitrarily enforce what law we're going to enforce and what law we're not."

Bray said officers have been communicating with store owners and educating them on the law. Once contact has been made, compliance will be expected, he said. He gave no deadline for store owners.

"If we find situations where illegal selling is occurring, enforcement action will be taken," he said.

"We do a lot of drug investigations. I can't remember one where we've given people a heads up that we're going to potentially be laying charges."

Dispensaries choosing to shutter

At this point, Bray said at least three dispensaries have already shut down voluntarily, having said they do not want to face charges.

Once recreational marijuana is legalized, the SLGA will be handing out six licences to dispensary owners in Regina. He said as with liquor stores, they will be looking for those with good character.

"If you're an owner of a dispensary who wants to own that dispensary after it's legalized, I would assume you're gonna comply," he said. "Really, what our goal is, is complete compliance."

Not taking 'no' for an answer

Pat Warnecke, manager of Best Buds Society in Regina, said his store won't be shutting down due to fear of a "public health crisis."

"We have thousands of patients who require medication," Warnecke said. "Police are allowed to exercise discretion and simply in the name of humanity and people's health, not have people have to run back to the streets to get unsafe product in unsafe places."

Warnecke said he is also a patient, suffering from a rare form of arthritis. As treatment, he uses topical, smokable and edible cannabis — some of which he said isn't available through licensed producers.

He said dispensaries should be shut down after legalization if they don't receive a provincial licence, instead of police cracking down before approved retailers open.

"It's kind of a waste of resources," Warnecke said. "Instead I was hoping that they would provide some leadership and maybe come out with a plan and maybe monitor the existing places until legalization comes in place."

Users without prescriptions at risk

Bray said those with prescriptions for medicinal marijuana must follow the process to get it through the mail or apply for a licence to grow their own.

Users without a prescription will continue to be at risk of facing charges if cannabis is found on their person, but Bray said they are focusing more on dispensary owners rather than on customers.

Bray said police have responded to a number of robberies at local dispensaries that have been "extremely violent in nature."

Residents are encouraged to provide information on illegal activity related to storefronts to police.