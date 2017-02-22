Regina police say they used a Taser on a man downtown last night after they found a woman being unlawfully held in a home.

The man, 22, had barricaded the entrance to the home on the 2000 block of Hamilton St. as well as one room inside.

The victim, 41, was able to escape when police arrived.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the man, but he didn't surrender and held a knife to his own neck.

That's when they used the electrical weapon on him. He dropped the knife and was arrested.

Police said charges are pending. The investigation continues.