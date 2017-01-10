There is no cut and dried scenario where police officers will or will not use force — including using a Taser — says Regina Police Service Insp. Trevor Ewart, the chair of the service's use of force committee.

Police in Saskatchewan have used the stun guns on at least two occasions in the past week alone.

Statistics from Regina police say they've been used approximately 31 times since 2014 — an estimated seven times in 2016 (final numbers for the year are not yet available), 15 times in 2015, and nine times in 2014.

But Ewart said deciding when to use force or how to apply it is a constantly evolving process for police, whether it be use of a baton, pepper spray or a Taser.

When force is used, he said it is to reduce the risk of serious harm or injury to the general public, the person being apprehended and officers themselves.

When it comes to a situation involving potential self-harm, police will attempt to de-escalate the situation verbally first. Other officers may use force if they feel the situation calls for it, Ewart said.

"One officer may have a [Taser] out but the [Taser] isn't the only option that's always presented," Ewart said.

Ewart mentioned one incident in which someone was threatening to harm themselves. While officers were attempting to talk the person down, they were prepared to use various forms of force such as a baton, pepper spray, a Taser or their service firearms if it was necessary.

De-escalation integral, Ewart says

"We're training our officers to always have that verbal dialogue and verbal de-escalation as an integral part of the situation," Ewart said.

Police go through training every year for recertification of all their weapons and tools, he added.

Some situations can drag out over minutes or hours for officers and those involved while others require instant reaction, Ewart said, and keeping current on training is one way to ensure the right decision is made in those situations.

"We're trying to leverage technology and leverage innovation that's happening to, again, minimize risk to all individuals," Ewart said.

Before Tasers were widely used, he said the force options available to officers were very limited.