Regina police announced on Tuesday they had charged six people with drug trafficking in two separate incidents.

Both times, the suspects were in allegedly stolen vehicles, and both vehicles had licence plates swapped out.

Last week, police spotted a vehicle which matched the description of one which had been reported stolen. They stopped the vehicle near 12th Avenue and Quebec Street and arrested two men and a woman after spotting a large knife in the vehicle.

More knives, drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine were found.

All three appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning.

On Monday, police attempted to stop a vehicle which had matched the description of one reported stolen and a faulty tail light. The vehicle fled.

It was later found abandoned near 19th Avenue and McKay Street. Canine units tracked the three suspects — two men and a woman — and a dog cop apprehended two of them. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Inside the abandoned vehicle, they found amphetamines, several sets of vehicle keys, break and enter tools and "a prohibited weapon."

The accused appeared in court Tuesday.