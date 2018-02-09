Police used a Taser on an intoxicated man who was threatening to hurt himself with a knife early Friday morning, according to Regina police.

Around 2:30 a.m. CST, police were called to Trifunov Crescent where it was reported the man was making threats against himself.

When police arrived, the man was uncooperative and refused to drop the knife when challenged by police.

To mitigate the risk of a serious injury or death, police used the Taser on the man and took him into custody.

He was otherwise unharmed but EMS attended to him as a precaution.

The police use of force committee will review the incident in accordance with their policy.