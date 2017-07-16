A police officer in Regina used a Taser to make an arrest after a suspect allegedly assaulted three people, including two police officers.

On July 15, just before 9 p.m., police were dispatched to a home on the 3700 block of Dewdney Avenue for a report of domestic dispute.

When police arrived, they found an injured woman and determined that an assault had allegedly occurred and the male suspect could be in possession of a knife.

The 44-year-old man would not cooperate with police. He became resistant and assaulted two officers.

Police said one of the officers discharged a Taser on the man to gain control of him.

He was treated at scene by EMS and transported to police cells.

He will be held there until his first court appearance on July 17.



