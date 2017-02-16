Regina's police chief is calling the city's first gun amnesty a success.

The two-week amnesty wrapped up on Wednesday and saw 157 guns go from members of the public into the police's possession.

"This is hopefully preventing more and precipitating future problems," said Regina police Chief Evan Bray.

"We have a firearm problem in our community. It's very rare we go through a night where we don't have an incident where a firearm is somehow mentioned, used; found in a vehicle, in a home."

This sawed-off shotgun is one of 25 restricted or prohibited guns now in Regina police possession. (CBC)

Here's how the 157 returned firearms break down:

81 rifles.

30 shotguns.

25 restricted/prohibited.

21 pellet/air/starter pistols.

59 ammunition exhibits (not counted by round).

Four knives.

Four of the guns will be heading to the RCMP gun library in Ottawa or a museum.

One of the guns has already been traced to a rural break and enter. Police said it is too early to say if any of the other guns are linked to a crime.

Eventually all of the guns will be melted down and destroyed.

This is not a real gun but it is considered rare, according to police, and will end up in a firearm museum. (CBC)

Those who gave up their guns had the choice of a bus pass or leisure pass. The police service said 59 chose the leisure pass, 27 wanted a bus pass, and others asked for their passes to be donated to charity.

Gun crimes on rise

Regina police said the idea for an amnesty was borne out of the rise in gun-related crimes in the city.

Police provided these statistics, which show an increase in gun crimes over the past 12 months: