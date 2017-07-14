Three men in Regina are facing a number of weapons-related charges after a recent police investigation.

According to a police news release issued Friday, officers with the special weapons and tactics team, as well as canine unit, descended on a home in the 900 block of Argyle Street on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. CST.

Police had a warrant to search the home to look for weapons and drugs.

During the search, officers found three firearms, ammunition, and what they say was a small amount of illegal substances.

They also arrested three men, aged 24, 28 and 31.

The trio now faces a total of 45 charges, mainly related to weapons possession and having prohibited weapons.

They were due to appear in court Friday.