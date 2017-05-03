Two Regina elementary schools have been alerted as police seek an assault suspect who is believed to be in a nearby house.

Several police members and police vehicles could be seen in the 3000 block of Garnet Street Wednesday afternoon.

"It's believed a suspect may be in a house on that block," said Regina Police Service spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich via email just after 3 p.m. CST Wednesday.

"A number of people have exited the house and police will maintain a safety perimeter until they can encourage all occupants of the house to come out."

There was a heavy police presence on Garnet Street Wednesday afternoon. 'A number of people have exited the house and police will maintain a safety perimeter until they can encourage all occupants of the house to come out,' a police spokesperson said. (Anna-May Zeviar/CBC News)

Popowich said staff at two elementary schools have been notified.

"Because of the time of day (3:05 p.m.), the schools will advise school families and parents to come and pick up students rather than let any students walk home," she said.