Two Regina elementary schools have been alerted as police seek an assault suspect who is believed to be in a nearby house.
Several police members and police vehicles could be seen in the 3000 block of Garnet Street Wednesday afternoon.
"It's believed a suspect may be in a house on that block," said Regina Police Service spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich via email just after 3 p.m. CST Wednesday.
"A number of people have exited the house and police will maintain a safety perimeter until they can encourage all occupants of the house to come out."
Popowich said staff at two elementary schools have been notified.
"Because of the time of day (3:05 p.m.), the schools will advise school families and parents to come and pick up students rather than let any students walk home," she said.