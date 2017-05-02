Regina police are asking for people's help to find a suspect they say tried to rob a man of his vehicle.

According to a police news release issued Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a business in the 1700 block of East Dewdney Avenue on Sunday around 5:15 a.m. CST.

A 37-year-old man reported that he'd just driven into the business's parking lot when he spotted a man at his driver's side window.

The victim said the man started banging on the window, demanding keys to the vehicles, and then smashed the window with a small black axe.

Police said the suspect reached inside the vehicle, but the victim pushed his hands away. After that, the suspect ran off.

The suspect is described as a 5'8" man, with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a covered face.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.