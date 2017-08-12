A Regina man is facing a string of charges after a series of incidents involving stolen vehicles over the past month.

The 31-year-old has been charged with theft, possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with incidents that occurred between July 21 and 27.

Police located the man inside a 2003 Ford F-350 at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Vanstone Street early Saturday morning.

He was identified as a suspect in a number of vehicle thefts, as well as having been previously charged with breaches of undertaking.

July incidents

The man was taken into custody and is facing charges in connection with the following incidents, which allegedly occurred when he was subject to court-ordered conditions to maintain good behaviour:

July 21: A black 2006 Ford F-350 truck, confirmed to be stolen, was driven in a dangerous manner when a police vehicle approached with its emergency equipment activated. This occurred in the area of the 6900 block of Cunningham Drive.

July 21: A white 2006 Ford F-350, which was later confirmed to be stolen, was involved in the theft of gas from a service station in the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard. Police confirmed the vehicle's licence plate had been stolen from another vehicle.

July 21: The same white 2006 Ford F-350 fled a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Avenue and Royal Street.

July 23: A black 2010 Toyota Tundra, later confirmed stolen, was involved in the theft of gas from a service station in the 3400 block of Saskatchewan Drive. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly fled.

July 27: The suspect was allegedly seen driving a Yamaha motorcycle which was later confirmed to be stolen. The bike also had a stolen licence plate.

Police said the investigation into these matters and other similar incidents is ongoing.

String of charges

The 31-year-old is facing the following charges:

Four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Seven counts of breach of recognizance

Eight counts of breach of probation

The suspect will make his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. CST on Monday.

Regina police recently warned residents that thieves in the city are increasingly targeting Ford F-series trucks.