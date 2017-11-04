A 51-year-old man is facing charges of uttering threats following a five-hour standoff with Regina police.

Police say officers responded to a call on Friday shortly after noon CST at a home on the 300 block of Forget Street where a man allegedly made death threats against two women.

The home belonged to the suspect, who was believed to have firearms inside. Police formed a perimeter around the house.

After five hours of negotiating with the suspect, he left the house and turned himself over to police. He has since been charged with two counts of uttering threats.