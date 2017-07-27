Three men are facing charges after Regina police discovered a number of firearms, machetes and ammunition this week.

Police were planning to search a home in the 1500 block of Argyle Street on Tuesday, but as officers were getting ready to enter they watched a man leave and go into a second house.

Then, two more people — both named in a search warrant police had obtained — left the house and entered the second home.

One man was arrested as he left that home, but police watched as the others, carrying a duffel bag and backpack, got into a vehicle which they stopped soon after.

Inside it, officers found two firearms with sawed-off barrels, four machetes, brass knuckles, an expandable baton and ammunition.

Officers also searched the home they initially had a search warrant for and found more machetes, hatchets and ammunition.

A 15-year-old boy whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act faces a total of 10 charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and careless use of a firearm.

An 18-year-old man faces 16 charges on similar offences. A 25-year-old was also charged with a breach of undertaking.

The trio was due to appear in court on Wednesday.