The Regina Police Service has found a new home in the former Saskatchewan Transportation Corporation building, right across the street from its current headquarters.

The City of Regina's offer to buy the building and two neighbouring parking lots from the provincial government was approved at a cost of $16.25 million. A further $21 million is said to be required to upgrade and improve the facility to the standards of the previous headquarters.

According to a City of Regina press release, the approximately $37.25 million for the new facility is substantially less than the previous estimated cost to build a new facility: $140 million.

In the release, Mayor Michael Fougere said that finding police a new headquarters was the city's No. 1 priority, since the service has outgrown its old headquarters.

The release also states that the new facility should be able to accommodate the service for the next 25 years. Chief Evan Bray said the current target to start moving people over is 2019.

City council must still approve the move.

The provincial government is selling off bus depots and land that belonged to STC in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

The Crown corporation was shuttered this spring.