Regina police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection to a hit and run that killed an Ontario man in Regina earlier this week.

Police said officers responded to the scene of an accident in the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street on Tuesday around 8 a.m. CST.

They found that a man had been hit by a truck that took off after the accident. The man, a 51-year-old from Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck in question was found abandoned nearby.

Police confirm the truck was the victim's work vehicle.

Police said the investigation led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man who was tracked down by canine members on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect has items of the victim's in his possession.

The accused has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

He is due to appear in provincial court on Friday morning.