The Regina Police Service will be holding a gun amnesty program next month in response to the city's rising rates of gun related crime.

Last year there were 141 violent offences involving firearms, which accounts for a 94 per cent increase from the five-year average. In 2016, 343 guns were seized by police officers in Regina.

"To our knowledge, this will be the first firearms amnesty initiative in Saskatchewan," said the report which will be brought forward by Chief Evan Bray during the police commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

During the two-week amnesty period, no charges will be pursued relating to the unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the plan submitted by Bray.

"There's been a significant amount of criminal activity with guns. We know that, and it's certainly been suggested at the police commissioners that that is the case. So it is a concern," said Mayor Michael Fougere.

Fougere says there has been marked increase in drugs, guns and crime in the city.

"I think we can [attribute] it to some gang activity related to drugs, drug usage and those who are looking to maintain their habits are finding ways to to get guns," said Fougere.

For those that bring forward a gun they will get a gift of either a month-long adult leisure pass or a 31-day transit pass.

Last year in Halifax a gun amnesty yielded 152 guns that were handed over and then destroyed.

The amnesty will be held from Feb. 1 to 15.