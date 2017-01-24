The Regina Police Service will be holding a gun amnesty program next month in response to the city's rising rates of gun related crime.
Last year there were 141 violent offences involving firearms, which accounts for a 94 per cent increase from the five-year average. In 2016, 343 guns were seized by police officers in Regina.
"To our knowledge, this will be the first firearms amnesty initiative in Saskatchewan," said the report which will be brought forward by Chief Evan Bray during the police commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
During the two-week amnesty period, no charges will be pursued relating to the unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the plan submitted by Bray.
"There's been a significant amount of criminal activity with guns. We know that, and it's certainly been suggested at the police commissioners that that is the case. So it is a concern," said Mayor Michael Fougere.
Fougere says there has been marked increase in drugs, guns and crime in the city.
"I think we can [attribute] it to some gang activity related to drugs, drug usage and those who are looking to maintain their habits are finding ways to to get guns," said Fougere.
For those that bring forward a gun they will get a gift of either a month-long adult leisure pass or a 31-day transit pass.
Last year in Halifax a gun amnesty yielded 152 guns that were handed over and then destroyed.
The amnesty will be held from Feb. 1 to 15.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.