Residents around three homes on Regina's Retallack Street were told to take shelter while police used explosions and loud noises as part of a search Friday evening.

A police news release issued Saturday said officers from numerous units — including the special weapons and tactics (SWAT), gangs, canine and street crimes units, as well as the community services division — were called to search three homes in the 1000 block of Retallack on Friday.

Police said the search was related to drug enforcement.

The Regina Police Service said officers used explosions and loud noises as part the search, but didn't specify how or why the tactics were used.

Police said nearby residents were advised the noise was related to an investigation and told to stay indoors until it was over.

The search led to multiple arrests. Police said the investigation is still underway and more details would be released later.