The Regina Police Service says the total number of reported crimes for the first six months of 2017 is down compared with 2016 — something that hasn't happened for several years, the force points out.

The latest stats were on the agenda at the city's board of police commissioners meeting Wednesday. A report signed by Chief Evan Bray says there were 8.9 per cent fewer reported crimes in the first half compared to the same period last year.

From January 1 to June 30 of 2017, police said it received 9,179 crime reports — 895 fewer than this time last year.

The report comes the same week as one from Statistics Canada that shows the city's crime rate went up more than 11 per cent — comparing 2016 to 2015. The StatsCan report also showed Regina with the highest crime severity rate — a measure that gives greater weight to more serious crimes — of 33 communities.

The Regina Police Service says for the first time since 2013-14, the number of reported crimes for the first half of the year has decreased. (Regina Police Service)

Firearms offences jumped 233 per cent in the city with 58 incidents, up from 17 in 2015.

In Wednesday's report, police said they're looking at the total crimes reported, not rate or severity, and include crimes against a person, property as well as other criminal code offences, excluding drug and traffic crimes.

Here's a breakdown of the reported crime counts by mid-2017:

11.4 per cent fewer crimes against persons compared with mid-2016

11.9 per cent fewer assaults compared with mid-2016

55 sexual assaults by mid-2017, lower than ten year mean average

5.7 per cent fewer robberies compared with mid- 2016

12 reported instances of criminal harassment of stalking, lower than ten-year mean average

3.3 per cent fewer reported property crimes compared with mid-2017

11.2 per cent fewer motor vehicle thefts compared with mid-2016

1.6 per cent fewer break and enters compared with mid-2016

13.8 per cent decrease in mischief compared with mid-2016

1 charge of prostitution

Thefts, arson and drug charges up

The report also shows 29 per cent of reported crimes in the city have been theft-related. It says more thefts were reported by June 2017 compared with the same time last year.

There were 50 incidents of arson reported by mid-2017, which is higher than the 10-year average of 39.

According to the report, there was a 3.2 per cent increase in violations under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and increase in the number of traffic tickets issued.

The number of homicides, assaults and incidents of forcible confinement are also on par with the 10-year average, police said.