Regina police seized guns and drugs after carrying out two search warrants and arresting four people earlier this week.

On Feb. 20, police found large quantities of what they believe to be cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as three guns and some ammunition.

That search warrant was carried out on the 1400 block of Garnet Street. Police said several people, including children, left the residence where a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested.

They are facing 18 combined charges, including three counts each of careless use of a firearm.

Both suspects made their first court appearance on Feb. 21.

Second search warrant

The second search warrant was executed on the 400 block of Froom Crescent shortly after midnight on Feb. 22.

Police say they found large quantities of what they believe to be heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as a gun and ammunition.

A 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested and face several drugs and firearms charges.

Both suspects made their first court appearance on Feb. 22