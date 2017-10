Regina police are looking for a young boy last seen just before 3 o'clock Thursday.

According to police, 7-year-old Brett Hochban left the area of St. Luke's School on the 600 block of Elphinstone Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were told he was headed to 1st Avenue and Retallack Street — less than 1 kilometre away.

He was wearing a light blue t-shirt, grey sweat pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.