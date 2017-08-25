Regina police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying one or more people who may have witnessed an attempted murder earlier this month.

At around 10:43 p.m. CST on Aug. 12, there was an assault on the 1900 block of Wallace Street in which an attempted murder charge was laid on two men.

The vehicle stopped in front of the assault, stayed there for two minutes while the events unfolded, then drove around the victim and left the scene once the suspects fled the scene, police say. The vehicle was captured on a surveillance camera.

Because whoever was in the vehicle may have witnessed a significant portion of the assault, police wish to speak to them and take a statement.

The vehicle is possibly a dark-coloured SUV or a minivan.

Tips can be made online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.