Regina police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday evening.

Fancy Goforth was last seen on the 1400 block of Robinson Street.

She is described as being about five foot, eight inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and red and blue hair.

Police say she is considered vulnerable and would like to ensure her safety, but do not believe she has been harmed.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.