Police in Regina would like to make sure a missing 12-year-old girl is safe.

Amy Lafond was last seen on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue E. at around noon on Wednesday.

Lafond is around five-foot-one, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Lafond is considered to be vulnerable due to her age.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.