The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Sidney Joseph Marshall Pelletier was reported missing from his home by a family member just after midnight on Wednesday.

Pelletier is described as being about five feet two inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

Police do not believe he has been harmed but are concerned for his safety due to his age.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.