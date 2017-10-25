Regina police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Julian Bitternose was last seen around 6:40 p.m. CST on the 400 block of McIntyre Street.

He is described as about four feet five inches tall, weighing about 65 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair in a Mohawk style, and brown eyes.

Police do not believe he has come to any harm but are concerned for his well-being due to his age.

Anyone with information on Bitternose's whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service aty 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.