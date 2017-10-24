Regina police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run after a 19-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

Debris from the vehicle was left at the scene. Police are looking for a Ford car between the model years of 2006 and 2010, with damage to the driver's-side mirror and headlight.

Police were called to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 12th Avenue around 11:18 p.m. CST on Sunday for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The woman was crossing the street when she was hit. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.

She was transported to hospital and her injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.