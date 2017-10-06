Regina police are searching for a nine-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

William Morrisseau is described as four feet tall, with brown crew cut hair and a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants.

Morrisseau was last seen on the 1300 block of Robinson Street around 3:40 p.m. CST on Thursday afternoon.

A photo was not provided.

Police say he is considered vulnerable due to his age and are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.