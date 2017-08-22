Regina police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Neveah Leighla Adams was last seen on the 1700 block of Toronto Street around 9 p.m. CST.

Adams is approximately five feet one inch tall, about 115 pounds, with a medium build, light/fair complexion, with brown eyes, and brown wavy shoulder-length hair which is shaved underneath in the back but is growing back in, police said in a press release.

Police do not believe she has come to any harm but say she is a vulnerable person and would like to ensure her safety.

Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.