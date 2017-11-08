Regina police have asked the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Renee Willows was last seen on the 1800 block of Regent St. around 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

She is Aboriginal and has red hair, brown eyes, a thin build and stands close to 4'11", according to police.

Police say she is considered to be vulnerable because of her age and that they need to find her to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477.