Police in Regina are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Roseabella (Bella) Hoostie was last seen Sunday night on the 1100 block of Arnason Street.

Police say the 12-year-old is vulnerable due to her age, and is considered vulnerable.

Hoostie is around five-feet-tall, 120 pounds with wavy shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.