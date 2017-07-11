The Regina Police Service is looking for the owner of a vehicle it says was seen going over 200 kilometres per hour on Ring Road.

Officers haven't been able to identify the vehicle or the person behind the wheel, who they said was driving dangerously on April 22.

At about 6 p.m. that evening, police going north on the Highway 1 bypass crossing Victoria Avenue saw a black sedan with dark tinting.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, which accelerated, initiating a police chase. Officers eventually had to cut the pursuit short for safety reasons.

Police said the in-car camera system showed the vehicle going 213 km/h. The license-plate number was registered to another vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was seen again on July 6. At about 6:15 p.m., a Regina Police Service traffic safety unit member saw it turning to go north on Lewvan Drive from westbound Gordon Road.

The vehicle evaded police and the plate number that time was connected to an expired plate registered to another vehicle.

Police are still investigating and are asking for information from the public to help find the driver and vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black Lexus IS 350 with all the windows tinted and black rims.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).