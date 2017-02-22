Starting Wednesday, if you ride the bus in Regina, you could have a police officer riding alongside. Officers aren't monitoring activity on the bus; they will be watching drivers.

'Operation Bus Cop' is the first of its kind in Saskatchewan. Regina police traffic unit members will be riding the bus to catch distracted drivers.

The initiative follows in the footsteps of police in other Canadian cities who have used public transit in a similar fashion.

Bus officers used across the country

Police forces in Quebec City, Thunder Bay, Ont., Victoria and York Regional Police, outside of Toronto, have used this tactic.

"I would say it is successful. Anything to do with distracted driving you will be busy," said Const. Matt Rutherford with the Victoria Police Department.

Rutherford said buses are a good way to catch distracted drivers because people don't expect officers to be riding and watching.

Most police forces have officers in buses radio to patrol cars or motorcycles, who then track down the driver.

Rutherford said despite police efforts, distracted driving remains an issue.

Warnings first, tickets later

Regina police officers will begin with warnings to raise awareness. Starting on March 1, though, and through the entire month, tickets will be handed out as 'Operation Bus Cop' rolls out in earnest.

SGI is partnering with Saskatchewan police forces to focus on distracted driving in the month of March.

The ticket for distracted driving is $280.

On Jan. 1, the province's new laws aimed at fighting impaired driving went into effect, which included an expanded definition of prohibited cellphone use while driving. Now, you aren't allowed holding, viewing, using or manipulating a cellphone while driving as opposed to simply using a phone.

Distracted driving by the numbers

Although impaired driving remains the No. 1 factor in fatal collisions in Saskatchewan, distracted driving surpassed speed as the No. 2 factor in 2015.

That year, there were 33 fatal distracted driving collisions resulting in 36 deaths. That was 14 per cent of all fatal collisions.