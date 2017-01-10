Snow, wind and slippery streets were common experiences for Regina drivers on Monday — and police were getting calls.

Starting at 6:45 a.m. CST, the police attended to 23 calls about motor vehicle collisions. There was no immediate word on injuries.

However, the figure doesn't include minor fender-benders.

Generally, the police service practice is to respond to accidents when there's an injury or the vehicle has to be towed.

Police say motorists should slow down, brake sooner than usual and avoid tailgating.