Regina police investigating 2 home invasions in 3 days

Regina police are investigation two home invasions that took place in a three day period.

The most recent incident happened Monday night, according to a police news release, when a man allegedly forced his way inside of a home on the 1700 block of Montreal Street.

Police said the 20-year-old victim reported hearing someone knock at his door. When he answered, the suspect pushed his way in.

The victim alleged he was assaulted and the suspect stole some of his property. Police said the victim had injuries consistent with a physical altercation and was transported to hospital.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black T-shirt and blue jeans, along with a black and white bandana covering his face and black sunglasses.

Second incident

The second incident took place over the weekend.

Police said they responded to a home invasion call early Saturday morning at a house on the 700 block of Elphinstone Street.

The 43-year-old victim reported that three men broke into his residence then assaulted and robbed him. The victim told police the men had a firearm, a bat and bear spray.

Police said the victim had injuries consistent with a physical altercation and he went to hospital.

The suspects appeared to be in their mid-20's, according to police, and had their faces covered. Police said they believe the incident was not random.

Police did not say if the home invasions are connected. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.