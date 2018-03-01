Police have arrested a 27-year-old Regina man who they say carjacked two people with a machete and then drove across a field and down a busy highway while impaired.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Dewdney Avenue around 6 p.m. CST Wednesday, with a report a man armed with a machete had robbed two people of their vehicle and fled west.

One of the vehicle's occupants was assaulted with the machete and received minor injuries.

RCMP were notified after a report said a vehicle matching the description was spotted being driven erratically near Grand Coulee, about 15 kilometres west of Regina.

They spotted the vehicle in a stubble field near Highway 1, where it was driven across the busy highway and into the eastbound highway lane.

Police used a spike belt to stop the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The man was charged with driving while impaired, having a blood alcohol content exceeding the legal limit, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and fleeing police.

He appeared in court on Thursday.