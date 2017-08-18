Regina police are warning city residents of a new crime trend when it comes to vehicle thefts: thieves using the "Tap" function on stolen debit and credit cards.

So now, police are — once again — reminding people to not leave valuable items in an vehicle, whether it be keys or a wallet.

People are able to make a payment simply by tapping the card against a point of sale terminal.

If a car thief gets their hands on a debit or credit card, a car theft then turns into a fraud or multiple counts of fraud, police said in a press release.

"The blame for crime doesn't belong with the victims; it belongs with the perpetrators, but they're not about to change the status quo," the release said.