Regina police say a suspect who attempted to avoid being arrested by hiding in a tree now faces more than 20 charges related to break and enters and other property crimes.

On Wednesday, officers were following him because he was a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police said he was on a bike, heading to the 700 block of Garnet Street around 11:45 a.m. CST, but climbed a tree after realizing he was being followed by police.

He stayed in the tree for a number of hours before coming down after negotiations with police.

The 32-year-old now faces 20 charges related to a slew of break and enter incidents, theft over $5,000 and resisting arrest.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Police say an investigation remains ongoing.